Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers’ mailbag. Moved this one back a day to account for the holiday. Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

hdogg48:

Alex…

What is the biggest key to getting our Offense on track

and starting to gel?

Alex: It’s hard just to say one thing. This team needs to keep generating chunk plays because they’re not going to be an efficient, on-schedule type offense. They need to really be better in the red zone. They’ve had chances but they haven’t finished drives. Still one of the worst red zone offenses in football, 26th in the league. They don’t have margin for error. Get that up and this offense will put more points on the board. Won’t be the Chiefs or Eagles but they won’t be stuck at 20 points per game like they have been prior to the Bengals’ game. So if I could wave a wand and change one number, that’d be it.

BananasFoster: Happy Thanksgiving Alex! As you can tell I think the season has been over for weeks. Do you foresee the Steelers FO making moves to acquire more picks for the ’23 Draft? So many holes to fill.

Alex: Happy Thanksgiving!

Just to be clear, the trade deadline has passed so no trades can be made until after the Super Bowl. Could something happen then in terms of a player getting dealt? I doubt it. I’m not sure who that’d be, someone under contract through at least 2023.

Draft day would really be the next chance. And who knows what the roster will look like then based off free agency and whatever else occurs. But I can see Khan/Weidl being much more open to trading down than Kevin Colbert ever was. Colbert almost never traded down. Not just in the first round, which he did only once way back in 2001, but at any point in the draft. So I could see that being on the table but trying to predict it is pretty tough.