AFC North Week 8 Recap: Steelers Fall Further Behind Leading Ravens; Browns Drop Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 8 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles 35-13 on Sunday afternoon, and that defeat results in them falling three games back in the bottom of the AFC North division.

The Baltimore Ravens won their Week 8 game on Thursday night as they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on the road.

For the Ravens in their Week 8 road win, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 27 of his 38 total passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson, who was sacked three times on Thursday night, also rushed for 43 yards on nine carries in the team’s win.

Tight end Isaiah Likely caught six passes for 77 yards and touchdown on Thursday night and running back Kenyan Drake caught the other touchdown pass from Jackson. Drake rushed for 62 yards on seven carries in the game and caught four passes in total for 5 yards. Baltimore running back Gus Edwards led his team in rushing against the Buccaneers with 65 yards on 11 total carries.

Defensively for the Ravens in their Thursday night win, safety Geno stone led the team in total tackles with six. Linebacker Justin Houston had two of Baltimore’s three sacks in the game.

The Ravens also had a fumble recovery on a muffed punt Thursday night and that was the only turnover in the game.

In other AFC North action in Week 8, the Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13 at home on Monday Night Football.

In the Browns’ Monday night win, quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 17 of his 22 total pass attempts for 278 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed six times in the game for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Brissett’s lone touchdown pass of the game went to wide receiver Amari Cooper, who led the team in receiving with five catches for 131 yards.

Browns’ running back Nick Chubb had a nice game Monday night as he rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on his 23 carries. Chubb also had one catch for 3 yards in the game.

Defensively for the Browns, linebacker Sione Takitaki led the ream in total tackles Monday night with 13. He also had one the team’s five sacks in the game and forced a fumble that the Browns recovered. Defensive end Myles Garrett chipped in 1.5 sacks Monday night and cornerback A.J. Green recorded an interception in the Browns’ home win.

As part of the Bengals’ loss to the Browns, their quarterback Joe Burrow completed 25 of his 35 total pass attempts for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Burrow, who was sacked five times in the game, also had two yards on one rush in the contest.

Burrow’s two touchdown passes Monday night went to wide receiver Tyler Boyd and wide receiver Tee Higgins, who led the team in receiving with three receptions for 49 yards. Running back Joe Mixon rushed for 27 yards on eight carries to lead the Bengals Monday night.

Defensively for the Bengals in their loss to the Browns, safety Jessie Bates III led the team in total tackles with 10. Defensive end Sam Hubbard had one of the team’s two sacks in the game and also forced a fumble that the defense recovered. Safety Vonn Bell intercepted a pass on a trick play in the game.

Moving on to Week 9 when it comes to the AFC North division, the 2-6 Steelers and the 3-5 Browns will both be on byes. The 4-4 Bengals will host the 2-6 Carolina Panthers next Sunday while the division leading 5-3 Ravens will play the 3-5 New Orleans Saints on the road next Monday night.