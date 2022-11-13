2022 Week 10 Steelers Vs Saints Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Coming off their bye, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. The Saints last played on Monday night and now find themselves on the road on a short week.

The big storyline will be the return of TJ Watt who said he doesn’t expect to be on a pitch count. Unfortunately, the full defense will not be intact because Minkah Fitzpatrick had an emergency appendectomy. That should hold him out for about 3 weeks. He started reporting some discomfort on practice on Friday before being diagnosed with appendicitis. So Damontae Kazee and TJ Watt are back, but Minkah Fitzpatrick is out for a while now. It has been that kind of season for the Steelers this year.

STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

QB Mason Rudolph

S Elijah Riley

G Kendrick Green

ILB Mark Robinson

SAINTS INACTIVE PLAYERS

RB Mark Ingram

CB Marshon Lattimore

G Andrus Peat

LB Pete Werner

S Marcus Maye

TE J.P. Holtz

DE Marcus Davenport

2022 Week 10 Steelers Vs Saints – What To Watch For https://t.co/jZB5mtugFR #Steelers pic.twitter.com/X8NrAa4Pip — Steelers Depot 7⃣🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 13, 2022

T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick have been on the field together this season for just 64 snaps. Was really hoping on seeing both of them out there today. Gonna be a couple more weeks instead. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 13, 2022

Davenport and Maye being down for the Saints in addition to the guys we already knew would be out for them (two starting OL, leading tackler) is absolutely huge. https://t.co/V7uymraXd4 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 13, 2022

Saints' offense. Defense has to minimize WR Chris Olave and RB Alvin Kamara. Roll/bracket coverage to Olvae, maybe 2 Man on third down, don't let him get vertical. Kamara, I'd blitz ILB to force him to pass pro. He's checkdown/leak out threat. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 13, 2022

Saints o-line missing starting LG and C and shuffling guys around. Team didn't do great job handling stunts even before the injuries. Think you see Heyward and Highsmith run a ton of games today. And of course, Watt's return is massive. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 13, 2022

Defensively, Saints also missing key names at all levels: DE Davenport, LB Werner, S Maybe (and CB Lattimore remains out). Team is dead last in TO differential (-10). Offense tied with most giveaways (17). Low pressure rate. OL should be better today. Hopefully. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 13, 2022