2022 Week 10 Steelers Vs Saints Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Coming off their bye, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. The Saints last played on Monday night and now find themselves on the road on a short week.
The big storyline will be the return of TJ Watt who said he doesn’t expect to be on a pitch count. Unfortunately, the full defense will not be intact because Minkah Fitzpatrick had an emergency appendectomy. That should hold him out for about 3 weeks. He started reporting some discomfort on practice on Friday before being diagnosed with appendicitis. So Damontae Kazee and TJ Watt are back, but Minkah Fitzpatrick is out for a while now. It has been that kind of season for the Steelers this year.
STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
S Minkah Fitzpatrick
QB Mason Rudolph
S Elijah Riley
G Kendrick Green
ILB Mark Robinson
SAINTS INACTIVE PLAYERS
RB Mark Ingram
CB Marshon Lattimore
G Andrus Peat
LB Pete Werner
S Marcus Maye
TE J.P. Holtz
DE Marcus Davenport
