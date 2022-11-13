2022 Week 10 Steelers Vs Saints Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

A promising 1st quarter followed by a disappoint 2nd quarter leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers all tied up at 10-10 with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints get the ball at the top of the half, so they have the advantage and momentum for the time being.

1stH recap:

Pickett not sharp overall

Najee BIG EXP run

Watt impacting

Maulet big PBU

Just 2 PIT penalties but key ones

Saints ate right side on TD drive

17:43 TOP PIT

Just 1 PIT EXP play

82 rush yards, Pickett has 20

Good start, bad finish#Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 13, 2022

START OF 2ND HALF.

The 1st down pass was complete, but OPI called on Jarvis Landry. 1st and 20, Juwan Johnson picked up 8 yards in the middle of the field. 2nd and 12, incomplete with Cam Sutton in coverage. 3rd and 12, Dalton incomplete with Terrell Edmunds in coverage.

Quick three-and-out for the defense and the advantage comes back to the Steelers. The punt was returned 8 yards by Steven Sims to the 30.

Kenny Pickett and the offense start off with plus yardage. On 1st down, Kenny Pickett scrambled for a 23 yard gain. Another explosive run for the offense this time from the rookie quarterback.

On 1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 5 yards. Back to Harris on 2nd for 2 yards. 3rd and 3, Pickett complete to Pickens for 12 yards and a conversion.

Pickens on the end around with Pat Freiermuth blocking out front. A 22 yard gain. That is three runs over 20+ yards this game after getting 0 in the first 8 games of the season.

Nice blocking on the edge. Pat Freiermuth and kudos to Diontae Johnson for a solid downfield block to spring George Pickens. 22 yards. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 13, 2022

Defensive holding on Pickett’s scramble makes it 1st and goal. Pickett was sacked for a loss of 11. 2nd and goal from the 21, incomplete pass on the deep pass to Najee Harris. Harris had a chance, but was looking for the flag after the incompletion. 3rd down, incomplete pass to Steven Sims. Going to have to settle for the field goal. Field goal is no good. Turnover on downs. Just brutal to end that drive with no points after being 1st and goal.

Kenny Pickett came up limping on the 3rd down play. Mitch Trubisky warming up on the sideline while Pickett is in the blue tent.