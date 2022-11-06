2022 NFL Week 9 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 9 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Texans +13.5
|Eagles -13.5
|Eagles -13.5
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +11.5
|Bills -11.5
|Bills -11.5
|Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +4.5
|Dolphins -4.5
|Dolphins -4.5
|Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -5.5
|Patriots -5.5
|Patriots -5.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders +3
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +3.5
|Packers -3.5
|Packers -3.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +3
|Chargers -3
|Falcons +3
|Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -7
|Bengals -7
|Bengals -7
|Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +1.5
|Raiders -1.5
|Jaguars +1.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -2
|Seahawks +2
|Seahawks +2
|Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -3
|Rams +3
|Buccaneers -3
|Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -12.5
|Chiefs -12.5
|Titans +12.5
|Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Saints +2.5
|Ravens -2.5
|Ravens -2.5
|Week 8 Results
|4-11
|9-6
|2022 Results
|54-66-3
|61-59-3