The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bye Week Quotes, Slot Options, Highsmith Future, Week 9 Picks, Listener Emails, & More

Season 13, Episode 43 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Thursday night NFL game that included defensive tackle Javon Hargrave putting on the show. We talk about what a shame it was for the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose him to unrestricted free agency a few years ago.

Alex and I move on to give some final thoughts on the Steelers’ two trades that they made on Tuesday. That means we discuss wide receiver Chase Claypool being dealt and cornerback William Jackson III being acquired. We talk a little more about what Jackson brings to the table now that he’s in Pittsburgh.

A few of the Steelers’ coaches talked to the media this past week, so Alex and I highlight the more interesting things that were said by a few of them.

With nine games left in the 2022 regular season, Alex and I discuss what the future holds for wide receiver Steven Sims and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. We discuss what strong showings by each in the final nine games could mean for the players. We also discuss potential draft impact.

Alex and I have some final thoughts on the Steelers’ Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles now that we both have fully digested the all-22 tape from that contest. We mostly discuss the offensive play, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and the running back position in this segment.

As usual, Alex and I provide our weekly picks of all the NFL games that will take place this weekend.

We close this show by answering several emails that we have received from listeners the last few days.

