Week Seven Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s a cheerier mood in Pittsburgh this week after their upset win over Tampa Bay last Sunday making for one of the biggest upsets in franchise history. Now 2-4 on the year, they’ll try to create their first winning streak of the year Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers are healthier in this one though they still face a tough climb to get back into the playoff race. We’re here to recap and analyze whatever happens this weekend.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Like we always start, will the Steelers beat the Dolphins Sunday night?

2 – Tua Tagovailoa slated to start against Pittsburgh. Will he have a quarterback rating over 100 like his first three games?

3 – Over/under 55.5 rushing yards for Najee Harris in this game.

4 – Pittsburgh had two sacks against Tom Brady last weekend. Will they match or exceed that mark versus Miami?

5 – Which player has more receptions – Chase Claypool or Pat Freiermuth?

Tiebreaker: How many passing yards do Steelers quarterbacks combine for against the Dolphins?

Recap of 2022 Week Six Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Who would have thunk it? Well, 14.3% of Steelers Depot respondents predicted a Steelers victory. A few give the Steelers a “perma-yes” response for winning games. Others just said why not?

Question 2: Kenny Pickett’s first touchdown pass of his career went to running back Najee Harris. But Mitch Trubisky connected with wide receiver Chase Claypool to earn a point for the 89.3% of respondents voting yes, it’s about time for a Steelers wide receiver to catch a touchdown pass.

Question 3: Respondents rolled a 50-50 split with 28 saying yes, Leonard Fournette would have over 100 yards from scrimmage and 28 saying he would be under. Up until the last Tampa play the unders had it. Then Tom Brady completes an 11 yard touchdown pass to Fournette. That play put Fournette at 101 total yards. Just one yard over 100. Imagine if he had been stopped at the one and ended up with 100 even? Respondents would have goose-egged the question.

Question 4: Another 50-50 split question. We found out Saturday that five players were out for the game. So, it increased the chances of Mark Robinson getting his first game wearing the Black and Gold. He dressed and played five special team snaps. Three folks changed their answer after the final injury report including Andi B, Stone Age Tone, and ManRayX. You can do that before the window closes by simply responding to your original answer. That way I won’t miss it.

Question 5: Alex Kozora gave us a gimme. It was not firm that Minkah Fitzpatrick would not play until after the questions posted. Everyone got the memo except one lone soul. 98.2% got the point.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Game Winner WR TD Catch? Fournette O/U 100 Total Yards? Mark Robinson Active? Bush or Minkah More Tackles? SD Consensus BRADY YES 50/50 SPLIT 50/50 SPLIT BUSH Correct Answers STEELERS YES OVER YES BUSH

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered two out of five questions correctly. Our votes split evenly on two.

14 folks just missed the five-point weekly bonus by one missed answer. Ten picked the wrong winner. But four: Chris92021, ManRayX, Jerry Reid, and GhotiFish lost on the last Tampa offensive play when Fournette went one yard over 100 total yards from scrimmage. Ouch!

Two folks nailed all five questions. The tiebreaker came down to how many receptions Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren would catch. Andi B predicted six. But MAK Lives Free said five. Najee and Jaylen combined for two receptions in the game. So, MAK Lives Free closest and wins $25 this week!

Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

The plethora of scoring changes the leaderboard. Andi B climbs to the top on the strength of five-point bonus for sweeping the five questions. MAK Lives Free skyrocketed from off the leaderboard to third place.

Only one person from last week’s leaderboard failed to respond. He and one other that had an off week dropped off this week’s leaderboard. Chris92021 returns after a weeks absence. And Kdog reaches the leaderboard for the first time this season.

Keep answering every week. Getting all five questions right could slingshot you toward the top with the five-point bonus.

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 6:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Andi B 28 First +7 Ken Sterner 26 Second -1 *MAK Lives Free 25 Third +30 GhotiFish 24 Fourth Pius Street Uke 23 Fifth (tie) -3 PittShawnC 23 Fifth (tie) -3 Shannon Stephenson 22 Seventh (tie) -3 Beaver Falls Hosiery 22 Seventh (tie) +1 Steelers D 21 Ninth (tie) -3 Andy N 21 Ninth (tie) -3 wa_steel 21 Ninth (tie) -1 Don2727 21 Ninth (tie) -1 ManRayX 21 Ninth (tie) +7 hoptown 20 14th (tie) -6 Ratsotex 20 14th (tie) -6 Ted Webb 20 14th (tie) -6 Jesse Logue 20 14th (tie) -6 Steven Small 20 14th (tie) +2 Mike Bianchi 20 14th (tie) +2 Slim Stew 20 14th (tie) +2 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 20 14th (tie) +2 Steel_Man24 20 14th (tie) +2 RMSteeler 20 14th (tie) +10 Steelers32 20 14th (tie) +10 B&G 19 25th (tie) -9 GreenBastard 19 25th (tie) -1 Agustin-ARG 19 25th (tie) -1 Ichabod 19 25th (tie) -1 Jason W 19 25th (tie) -1 Stone Age Tone 19 25th (tie) -1 Doc Ellis D 19 25th (tie) -1 *Chris92021 19 25th (tie) +9 *Kdog 19 25th (tie) +9

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.