Week Six Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s not looking too hot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. 1-4 and losers of four straight, their consolation prize is…Tom Brady. Brady’s Bucs will come into town this weekend for a Sunday afternoon kickoff as Pittsburgh looks to pull off the upset. They’ll enter the game as the biggest home underdogs in franchise history. To have any chance of getting competitive again, they need to win two of their next three games with Sunday’s game being their only home game until after the bye. Good or bad, we’ll be here to cover it for you.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Though these may be getting easier to answer, we ask: will the Steelers beat the Buccaneers?

2 – No Steelers wide receiver has caught a TD pass this season. Will any WR catch one this weekend?

3 – Over/under 100 yards from scrimmage for Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette?

4 – Will rookie LB Mark Robinson be active for this game?

5 – Which Steeler record more tackles: Devin Bush or Minkah Fitzpatrick?

Tiebreaker: How many combined receptions will Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have?

Recap of 2022 Week Five Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Yoi! Buffalo spanked Pittsburgh 38-3. The worst loss since 1989 when the Cleveland Browns beat the Steelers 51-0. Steelers Depot respondents respected the oddsmakers who favored Buffalo by 14 points with 78% picking up a point by picking the Bills to win.

Question 2: Kenny Pickett passed for 327 yards but failed to connect with a touchdown pass in his debut. Respondents predicted Kenny throwing up to four touchdowns with a median response of three. Only J. and Ginko18 predicted zero touchdown passes for Kenny.

Question 3: The Steelers used wide receivers on jet sweeps at least once in their first four games. Chase Claypool gained 36 yards on six carries in the season opener but only used once since. Three different Steelers receivers have rushed 11 times for 76 yards this season. Against the Bills, the Steelers never deployed the jet sweep. 86.4% of respondents correctly predicted Josh Allen exceeding the rushing total of Steelers wide receivers. Allen ran fives times for 42 yards.

Question 4: Kenny Pickett led the Steelers for a score on their opening drive. Diontae Johnson almost set up a first and goal at the two-yard line with a nice catch, but half his foot was over the line. That miscued toe-tap forced the Steelers to settle for a field goal. A 47.5% plurality of respondents believed the Steelers would punt on their first drive. 37.3% correctly predicted the Steelers kicking a field goal.

Question 5: Cam Heyward forced a fumble and credited for blocking the Bills first field goal attempt. He also forcefully tackled Josh Allen on a running attempt. But Heyward did not sack the quarterback. His last sack recorded in week one. I’d love to see him crushing Tom Brady three or four times this Sunday. But that likely means three or four penalties the way NFL officials protect Brady unlike Kenny Pickett. A narrow 52.5% missed this question.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Game Winner Pickett TD Passes in Debut J Allen or Pgh WRs Rush more Yards? PGH First Drive Outcome? Heyward Sacks QB? SD Consensus BILLS 3 JOSH ALLEN PUNT YES Correct Answers BILLS 0 JOSH ALLEN FIELD GOAL NO

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered two out of five questions correctly.

Respondents improved the median score from three points in week four to four points this week. Nine folks just missed the five-point weekly bonus by one missed answer. Two folks missed the result of the first drive and seven the number of Kenny Pickett touchdown passes. Kudos to J., Lambert58, Ginko18, Kdog, Steel_Man24, Jesse Logue, Doc Ellis D, Jack Laster, and Ken Sterner!

The tiebreaker came down to how many receiving yards Stephon Diggs would have. Diggs caught eight passes for 102 yards. Jack Laster came closest by predicting Diggs accumulating 110 receiving yards just eight off the mark. He wins $50 this week!

Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

We now have a new leader on the board. Ken Sterner has steadily climbed the ladder and now sits in first place for the season. He supplants GhotiFish who has held the crown since week 13 of the 2021 season. That’s ten straight weeks!

Three folks dropped off the leaderboard just a point off from the bright lights. Five folks added including Steel_Man24 and Steelers32 who return after a weeks absence. Jason W, Stone Age Tone, and Doc Ellis D join the leaderboard for the first time this season.

Keep answering every week. Getting all five questions right could slingshot you toward the top with the five-point bonus.

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 5:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Ken Sterner 21 First +1 Pius Street Uke 20 Second (tie) PittShawnC 20 Second (tie) GhotiFish 19 Fourth (tie) -3 Shannon Stephenson 19 Fourth (tie) +1 Steelers D 18 Sixth (tie) -1 Andy N 18 Sixth (tie) +2 wa_steel 17 Eighth (tie) -3 Beaver Falls Hosiery 17 Eighth (tie) hoptown 17 Eighth (tie) +2 Ratsotex 17 Eighth (tie) +2 Andi B 17 Eighth (tie) +2 Ted Webb 17 Eighth (tie) +2 Don2727 17 Eighth (tie) +2 Jesse Logue 17 Eighth (tie) +12 ManRayX 16 16th (tie) -6 Steven Small 16 16th (tie) -6 Mike Bianchi 16 16th (tie) -6 Greg Payne 16 16th (tie) -6 Slim Stew 16 16th (tie) -6 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 16 16th (tie) +4 B&G 16 16th (tie) +4 *Steel_Man24 16 16th (tie) +15 GreenBastard 15 24th (tie) -4 Agustin-ARG 15 24th (tie) -4 Ichabod 15 24th (tie) -4 DLFoot 15 24th (tie) -4 RMSteeler 15 24th (tie) -4 *Steelers32 15 24th (tie) +7 *Jason W 15 24th (tie) +7 *Stone Age Tone 15 24th (tie) +7 *Doc Ellis D 15 24th (tie) +11

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.