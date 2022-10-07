Week 5 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is on shaky ground but they’re starting the Kenny Pickett era this weekend against the Buffalo Bills. They’re as big an underdog as they ever have been, 14 points as of this writing, but they did upset Buffalo on the road last year. Of course, we’ll be recapping Pickett’s first start and whatever else happens Sunday afternoon.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As we always ask, will the Steelers beat the Bills?

2 – How many TD passes will Kenny Pickett throw in his debut?

3 – Who rushes for more yards – Josh Allen or the Steelers’ wide receivers?

4 – What will be the outcome of Pittsburgh’s first drive – touchdown, field goal, turnover, or punt?

5 – Cam Heyward has gone three games without a sack. Will he register at least a half-sack this weekend?

Tiebreaker: How many receiving yards will Bills’ WR Stefon Diggs record Sunday?

Recap of 2022 Week Four Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers lost a frustrating game to the New York Jets 24-20. Going up by ten points in the fourth quarter but the defense could not stop the Jets on two long drives. Just three of 55 Steelers Depot Respondents picked the Jets to win. A strong 94.5% majority predicted the Steelers notching the win.

Question 2: The Steelers managed two second half touchdowns. But that just brought them to 20 points, well under 27.5. Most respondents followed the Steelers previous trends with 81.8% taking the under.

Question 3: Alex Highsmith almost had three sacks which was the consensus number predicted by respondents. But Zach Wilson eluded his grasp twice and the Steelers only records one sack. Not a single respondent predicted the Steelers recording only one sack. A rare goose egg on a Friday Night Five Questions.

Question 4: George Pickens receiver on the Steelers three longest plays of the game. He caught 27 and 26 yard passes from Kenny Pickett in the second half. Mitch Trubisky also completed a 26 yard pass to Pickens in the first half. 80% of respondents picked up a point by agreeing that George Pickens would have a reception that went 20 yards or longer.

Question 5: NFL officials would have awarded 31 NFL teams a touchdown on Diontae Johnson’s end zone catch. The replay inside the stadium showed Diontae with the ball a toe right on the edge of the goal line as he dragged his rear foot. But it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers and of course the officials refused to overturn the original call. So, no wide receiver scored a touchdown for the steelers. Just rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Only 9.1% of respondents scored a point on this question.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers/Jets Winner PGH O/U 27.5 Points Steelers Sack Total Pickens 20+ Yd Reception? PGH WR TD Catch? SD Consensus STEELERS UNDER 3 YES YES Correct Answers JETS UNDER 1 YES NO

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered two out of five questions correctly.

Respondents got shut out of question three. The median score this week was three points (two correct answers plus the participation point). Five folks tied for the lead with four points: PittShawnC, 6 ring circus, Stone Age Tone, Deep_derp, and yours truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery. The tiebreaker came down to how many third down conversions the Steelers would have. There were 12 opportunities and the Steelers made six. I just edged out the others by pegging the answer. I am picking my share back into the pot so the week five winner will win $50!

Previous winners Pius Street Uke (week two) and Ken Sterner (week three) donated their shares to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Steelers Depot will send the collected donations at the end of the seasons. Thanks for your contributions guys!

Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

As for the season long contest. The race has tightened up. Six people within two points of the lead. 6 ring circus climbed 13 places onto the leaderboard. Ten more folks just a point or two from the leaderboard. Keep answering every week. Getting all five questions right could slingshot you toward the top with the five-point bonus.

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 4:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 17 First Pius Street Uke 16 Second (tie) Ken Sterner 16 Second (tie) +1 PittShawnC 16 Second (tie) -2 Shannon Stephenson 15 Fifth (tie) -1 wa_steel 15 Fifth (tie) -1 Steelers D 15 Fifth (tie) -1 Andy N 14 Eighth (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery 14 Eighth (tie) +5 ManRayX 13 Tenth (tie) -2 hoptown 13 Tenth (tie) -2 Ratsotex 13 Tenth (tie) -2 Steven Small 13 Tenth (tie) -2 Mike Bianchi 13 Tenth (tie) +3 Greg Payne 13 Tenth (tie) +3 Andi B 13 Tenth (tie) +3 Ted Webb 13 Tenth (tie) +3 Don2727 13 Tenth (tie) +3 Slim Stew 13 Tenth (tie) +3 GreenBastard 12 20th (tie) -5 Chris92021 12 20th (tie) +1 Jesse Logue 12 20th (tie) +1 MAK Lives Free 12 20th (tie) +1 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 12 20th (tie) +1 Agustin-ARG 12 20th (tie) +1 Ichabod 12 20th (tie) +1 B&G 12 20th (tie) +1 DLFoot 12 20th (tie) +1 RMSteeler 12 20th (tie) +1 *6 ring circus 12 20th (tie) +13

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.