Week Four Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Steelers are coming off a mini-bye week and look to get back on track this weekend against the New York Jets. Both teams enter the game 1-2 and while neither will outright call this a must-win game, neither team wants to be the one who falls to 1-3. That’s an awfully big hole to climb out of in the AFC East or North. As always, we’ll be here to cover what happens this weekend and throughout next week.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Jets this weekend?

2 – The Jets are allowing 27 points per game. Over/under the Steelers scoring 27.5 points in this game?

3 – How many sacks will the Steelers defense record in this game?

4 – Will George Pickens have a reception 20 yards or longer in this contest?

5 – No Steelers’ wide receiver has caught a TD pass this year. Will that change after this weekend?

Tiebreaker: How many third down conversions will the Steelers have in this game? Not a percentage but the actual number of conversions.

Recap of 2022 Week Three Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Bengals favored by six points over the New York Jets at kickoff. A healthy 89.6% of Steelers Depot respondents followed the line and picked Cincinnati to win. The game never in doubt as the Bengals beat the Jets 27 to 12.

Question 2: Vegas had a closer line in the Baltimore versus New England game. The Ravens just favored by 25 points. New England turned the ball over four times assisting Baltimore to a 37-26 victory. That got 87.5% of respondents a point.

Question 3: Depot respondents heavily favored (41.7%) the Kansas City Chiefs scoring the most points this weekend. Respondents picked nine other teams to top the scoring in week three. The Buffalo Bills got less than half of the votes to place a distant second. Deep_derp is the only respondent to pick the Jaguars and their 38 points against the Chargers to lead the teams in scoring this past weekend.

Question 4: Going into Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and Giants just two running backs rushed for more yards than Nick Chubb’s 113 against the Steelers. Khalil Herbert gained 157 for the Bears in their 23-20 win against the Texans. Cordarrelle Patterson gained 141 for Atlanta as they beat Seattle 27-23. Interestingly, four of the five top passing yard leaders were in losing causes. While the top five leading rushers were all on winning teams.

Question 5: 78.7% of respondents picked the LA Rams to beat the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Bengals/Jets Winner Ravens/Patriots Winner Team Scoring Most Points Number RBs Over 133 Yards Rushing Rams/Cards Winner SD Consensus BENGALS RAVENS CHIEFS 3 RAMS Correct Answers BENGALS RAVENS JAGUARS 2 RAMS

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered three out of five questions correctly. But the Steelers won!

Another week and no one swept the board. But eight folks answered four of five correctly to earn five points for the week! The tiebreaker was the deciding factor. Only Ken Sterner correctly predicted Tom Brady sacked three times. Ken wins the $25 weekly prize!.

Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Lot’s of folks took Friday off causing shifts on the leaderboard with two dropping off and eight folks climbing onto the board. No bye weeks for Friday Night Five Questions! Let’s go People!

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 3:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 15 First Pius Street Uke 14 Second Ken Sterner 13 Third PittShawnC 12 Fourth (tie) -1 Shannon Stephenson 12 Fourth (tie) -1 wa_steel 12 Fourth (tie) -1 Steelers D 12 Fourth (tie) +4 ManRayX 11 Eighth (tie) hoptown 11 Eighth (tie) Ratsotex 11 Eighth (tie) Steven Small 11 Eighth (tie) Andy N 11 Eighth (tie) Mike Bianchi 10 13th (tie) -5 Beaver Falls Hosiery 10 13th (tie) -5 Greg Payne 10 13th (tie) +5 Andi B 10 13th (tie) +5 Ted Webb 10 13th (tie) +5 GreenBastard 10 13th (tie) +5 *Don2727 10 13th (tie) +15 *Slim Stew 10 13th (tie) +15 Chris92021 9 21st (tie) -13 Jesse Logue 9 21st (tie) -3 MAK Lives Free 9 21st (tie) -3 Douglas Prostorog 9 21st (tie) -3 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 9 21st (tie) -3 Steelers32 9 21st (tie) -3 *Agustin-ARG 9 21st (tie) +7 *Ichabod 9 21st (tie) +7 *B&G 9 21st (tie) +7 *DLFoot 9 21st (tie) +7 *Steel_Man24 9 21st (tie) +7 *RMSteeler 9 21st (tie) +21

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.