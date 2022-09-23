Start Of Fall Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The NFL is heading into Week 3 with the Pittsburgh Steelers just wrapping up, coming off a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns 29-17 on Thursday night. The Steelers are now 1-2 on the year, losing their last two, and have dug themselves a hole to climb out of. We’ll recap what went wrong throughout the weekend and next week as the Steelers get near “must-win” territory in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

With the Steelers’ game in the books and no relevant questions to ask there, I’ll tailor these questions to the general weekend slate of games instead.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Cincinnati Bengals beat the New York Jets this weekend?

2 – Will the Baltimore Ravens beat the New England Patriots this weekend?

3 – Which team across the NFL will score the most points in Week 3?

4 – How many RBs around the league will have more rushing yards than Nick Chubb’s 113 he had against the Steelers yesterday? Just tell me the number, not the names.

5 – Pick the winner of this game: Rams versus Cardinals.

Tiebreaker: I’m tracking this one for historical purposes so how many times will Tom Brady be sacked by the Green Bay Packers’ defense this weekend? Brady is only nine away from passing Ben Roethlisberger as the most-sacked QB in NFL history.

Recap of 2022 Week Two Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Patriots beat the Steelers 17-14. Steelers Depot respondents came into the game very confident with 91.4% predicting a Steelers win. That performance may have us adjusting our expectations for the team in 2022.

Question 2: Mac Jones won the passing yard contest versus Mitch Trubisky. Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 252 yards. Trubisky completed 21 of 33 for 168. Again, a large majority of Depot respondents expected the Steelers to prevail. This time 80.0% predicted Trubisky passing for more yards than Mac Jones.

Question 3: Depot respondents foresaw the Steelers defense sacking Mac Jones anywhere from one to five times. The median response was three. No one foresaw the defense failing to record any sacks. This result ensured no one winning the weekly five-point bonus.

Question 4: Najee Harris led the Steelers with 49 rushing yards. A solid 62.9% picked up a point on this question.

Question 5: Most folks predicted Mac Jones throwing 0 to two interceptions. One person predicted up to four. Mac Jones threw one earning 57.1% (40) a point for matching the right number.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Game Winner QB Passes for More Yards Steelers Sacks Steelers Leading Rusher Steelers INTs SD Consensus STEELERS MITCH TRUBISKY 3 NAJEE HARRIS 1 Correct Answers PATRIOTS MAC JONES 0 NAJEE HARRIS 1

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered X out of five questions correctly. But the Steelers won!

No one swept the board. But Pius Street Uke answered four of five correctly to earn five points for the week and the $25 weekly prize! The tiebreaker not a factor for the second week in a row. But Pius pegged the answer by predicting George Pickens gaining 23 receiving yards so he would have won even if there was a tie.

Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Here is the initial 2022 contest leaderboard. Last year’s winner GhotiFish already off to a fast start. If your name is not on here, keep answering the Friday Night Five Questions to climb up the ladder. Let’s go People!

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 2:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 15 First Pius Street Uke 10 Second PittShawnC 8 Third (tie) Shannon Stephenson 8 Third (tie) wa_steel 8 Third (tie) Ken Sterner 8 Third (tie) Wedgebreaker 8 Third (tie) Chris92021 7 Eighth (tie) ManRayX 7 Eighth (tie) hoptown 7 Eighth (tie) Steelers D 7 Eighth (tie) Lou Rock 7 Eighth (tie) Ratsotex 7 Eighth (tie) Mike Bianchi 7 Eighth (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery 7 Eighth (tie) Steven Small 7 Eighth (tie) Andy N 7 Eighth (tie) Steely McBeam 6 18th (tie) Greg Payne 6 18th (tie) Andi B 6 18th (tie) Jesse Logue 6 18th (tie) MAK Lives Free 6 18th (tie) Ted Webb 6 18th (tie) Douglas Prostorog 6 18th (tie) GreenBastard 6 18th (tie) ValyrianSteelerJedi01 6 18th (tie) Steelers32 6 18th (tie)

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.