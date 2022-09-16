Home Opener Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The NFL kicked off its regular season last week with the Pittsburgh Steelers starting the year 1-0 thanks to a thrilling 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ll now get ready for their home opener this weekend against the 0-1 New England Patriots, falling to the Miami Dolphins 20-7 on Sunday. Pittsburgh will play its first game in the newly-named Acrisure Stadium with kickoff set for 1 PM/EST. We’ll be here to cover every angle of the game afterwards.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: who will win the game? Steelers or Patriots?

2 – Which QB passes for more yards – Mac Jones or Mitch Trubisky?

3 – Pittsburgh had seven sacks last week. Now without T.J. Watt, how many will the Steelers’ defense record this weekend?

4 – Who leads the Steelers in rushing yards Sunday?

5 – The Steelers’ defense picked off four passes in the opener. How many passes will they intercept in Week 2?

Tiebreaker: George Pickens had just three receiving yards in his NFL debut. How many will he have this week?

Recap of 2022 Week One Friday Night 5 Questions

Wonderful job by Depot respondents this week.

Question 1: Najee had just ten rushes plus two receptions for 12 touches on Sunday. He scored a touchdown early in the game. But Najee injured his foot with less than two minutes to play in regulation. Hoping it is not too serious. A narrow 51.6% majority of respondents (32 of 62) picked up a point by saying Najee would have less than 25 touches.

Question 2: Mitch Trubisky completed a one-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris. Although his accuracy not laser-focused, Trubisky did not throw an interception. 79% of respondents predicted Trubisky throwing more touchdowns passes than interceptions.

Question 3: T.J. Watt sacked Joe Burrow once. He also intercepted a pass, knocked another away, and tackled three Bengal’s for losses before injury took him out of the game with 22 seconds to play in regulation. The median response by Depot respondents had Watt with 1.5 sacks. But 17 respondents correctly predicted Watt recording one sack.

Question 4: The Steelers defense compiled 87 defensive tackles on Sunday. Minkah Fitzpatrick led the Steelers with 14 tackles. Myles Jack came in second with ten tackles. 80.6% of respondents believed Jack would record the most tackles for the Steelers. Just eight folks (12.9%) picked Minkah.

Question 5: Steelers fans weren’t confident going into this game. Only 40.3% foresaw the Steelers beating the Bengals. Here we go.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Najee +25 Touches? Trubisky More TDs than INTs? How Many TJ Watt Sacks? Steeler Most Tackles Steelers Win? SD Consensus LESS MORE 1.5 MYLES JACK LOSE Correct Answers LESS MORE 1.0 MINKAH FITZPATRICK WIN

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered two out of five questions correctly. But the Steelers won!

Seven respondents answered four of five questions correctly. Just one from gaining the weekly 5-point bonus. But last season’s winner picked up where he left off. GhotiFish swept the board and wins $25 for week 1. Excellent job!

Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

The Leaderboard will be posted soon.