Terrell Edmunds Injured After Hit In Second Quarter Against Jets

UPDATE: Per Burt Lauten, Edmunds is in concussion protocol and out for the rest of today’s game.

#Steelers S Terrell Edmunds is in concussion protocol and has been ruled OUT for the remainder of today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 2, 2022

Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds was injured after a hit on RB Michael Carter with the ball in the air. Edmunds went helmet-to-helmet with Carter and immediately went down and was attended to on the sidelines by medical personnel. Per KDKA’s Rich Walsh, Edmunds was taken into the locker room after a brief stint in the medical tent.

Given the blow to the head, it’s unlikely we’ll see Edmunds back today. He was helped to his feet by trainers, and given the increased emphasis on concussion protocol in the wake of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returning in their game last Sunday, the chances Edmunds returns are even lower. Edmunds going down is a blow to the Pittsburgh secondary that’s already thin with both S Damontae Kazee and S Karl Joseph out. It’s likely we’ll see Miles Killebrew or Tre Norwood replace Edmunds for the rest of this game.

It’s good to see that Edmunds was up and moving after the hit, and hopefully, it’s not a serious head injury. However, he likely won’t be back today. Assuming that it is a head injury, the hope will be that he can clear concussion protocol relatively soon and get ready for next week.