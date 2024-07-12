The Terrible Podcast — Talking 2023 Steelers RBs Advanced Analytics Rankings, An Interview With Scott Brown & More

Season 14, Episode 153 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens and QB Justin Fields both participating in Elite Week in Texas this week along with several other high-profile NFL players. We also discuss Steelers QB Russell Wilson and RB Najee Harris getting in work together this week at UCLA.

We move on to have a deep and lengthy conversion about Harris and fellow Steelers RB Jaylen Warren and where both ranked in a recent 2023 advanced statistics study that I completed on NFL running backs. Specifically, we discuss where Harris and Warren both ranked in ROE%, EXP15% and SUCC% last season when stacked up against 38 other running backs who had 125 rushing attempts or more.

We discuss ROE% versus SUCC% and the value of explosive runs of 15 yards or longer. We also discuss our takeaways from this particular stats study when it comes to the 2024 expectations for the Steelers’ running game.

After talking extensively about running back stats, Alex and I are pleased to welcome our very own Scott Brown back to the show. Tuesday was the official release date of Dick LeBeau’s new book, “Legendary” and it mostly revolves around the Steelers’ legendary 2008 defense. Alex and I spent roughly 40 minutes with Brown talking to him about the new book he co-authored, the 2008 defense, and much more. We also discuss Brown’s media experience history and much more.

In “Legendary,” LeBeau and veteran scribes Brown and George Von Benko, revisit the unforgettably dominant 2008 Steelers defensive unit, one of the most feared and successful in the modern NFL landscape. You can purchase that book from the publisher at this link and get 30% off by using the code Steel30 .

We certainly do appreciate Brown spending 40 minutes with us on the podcast. Make sure to follow him on Twitter/X at @ScottBrown_15.

Alex and I then move on to discuss the next nine players in my 90-In-30 series that has been running on the site for the last several weeks. The nine players we discussed late in this show are OT Broderick Jones, S Damontae Kazee, S Miles Killebrew, LS Christian Kuntz, DL DeMarvin Leal, DL Logan Lee, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, DL Dean Lowry, and DL Jonathan Marshall.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 110-minute episode.

