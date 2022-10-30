Steelers Vs. Eagles: Inactives For Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 8 Sunday afternoon regular season road game against the Philadelphia Eagles and as expected, four players for the visiting team will miss the contest due to injuries.

The other injured players on the Steelers’ Week 8 inactive list are defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), kicker Chris Boswell (right groin), and cornerback Josh Jackson (groin).

Ogunjobi failed to practice all week and this will mark the first game he’s missed this season. Boswell will also miss his first game of 2022 on Sunday after showing up on the team’s injury report on Friday with a right groin issue. He and Jackson, who is also dealing with a groin injury, were both downgraded to out on Saturday. With Boswell out, the Steelers quickly signed kicker Nick Sciba on Saturday as he had been with the team during the preseason. With Ogunjobi out, the Steelers elevated defensive tackle Carlos Davis from the practice squad on Saturday and he will dress and play for the first time this season.

The Steelers’ list of three other players that are inactive on Sunday afternoon are all healthy scratches. Those three players are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green and inside linebacker Mark Robinson. Neither Rudolph nor Green have dressed for a game this season.

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Levi Wallace

CB Josh Jackson

QB Mason Rudolph

K Chris Boswell

DT Larry Ogunjobi

ILB Mark Robinson

G Kendrick Green

Eagles Inactive Players

QB Ian Book

CB Josh Jobe

S Reed Blankenship

RB Trey Sermon

G Josh Sills