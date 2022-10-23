Steelers Vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 7: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) vs. Miami Dolphins (3-3)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, October 23, 2022

Site: Hard Rock Stadium (64,767) • Miami Gardens, FL

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC (national)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Dolphins -7

Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Miami.

Pittsburgh are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games against Miami.

Pittsburgh are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Miami.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.

Pittsburgh are 13-5-1 ATS in their last 19 games played in October.

Miami are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Miami’s last 16 games.

Miami are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Miami’s last 13 games against Pittsburgh.

Miami are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Miami’s last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Miami are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Miami are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Miami are 0-6-1 ATS in their last 7 games played in October.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Miami’s last 5 games played in week 7.

Steelers Injuries

WR Steven Sims (hamstring) – Out

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Doubtful

Dolphins Injuries:

CB Keion Crossen (knee) – Doubtful

T Terron Armstead (toe) – Questionable

CB Xavien Howard (groin) – Questionable

CB Kader Kohou (abdomen) – Questionable

T Greg Little (Achilles) – Questionable

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back) – Questionable

TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) – Questionable

QB Skylar Thompson (right thumb) – Questionable

WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) – Questionable

DT Christian Wilkins (hand) – Questionable

Weather:

MIAMI GARDENS WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: