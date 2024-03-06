Free Agent TE Jonnu Smith, A Potential Steelers Target, In Contract Negotiations With Dolphins

The Jonnu Smith reunion with Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh might not be in the cards after all.

According to a report Tuesday night from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Smith is visiting the Miami Dolphins and is said to be in contract negotiations with them.

Free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith visited the Miami Dolphins today, per source. The two sides are said to be in contract negotiations. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024

The Atlanta Falcons released Smith on February 27 after one season with the franchise. Previously, the Falcons acquired him via trade from the New England Patriots before the 2023 season. Smith was set to make $6.5 million in 2024 before being released.

In his one season with Atlanta under Arthur Smith, Smith had a bounce-back season, hauling in 50 receptions for 582 yards and three touchdowns, emerging as a key offensive weapon for the Falcons.

Reuniting with Arthur Smith was the key for Smith at the tight end position. During his time with the Tennessee Titans from 2017-20, the two Smiths worked closely together, with Arthur Smith initially serving as the tight ends coach before becoming the offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. In those two seasons, the Titans’ offense put up franchise-best production, of which Jonnu Smith was a key part, hauling in eight touchdowns in 2020.

Jonnu Smith then turned that into a lucrative four-year, $50 million deal with the New England Patriots in free agency. In New England, things didn’t go well. Over two seasons, Smith had just 55 receptions for 539 receiving yards and one touchdown before being traded.

Landing back with Arthur Smith led immediately to success in Atlanta in the 2023 season, but with Arthur Smith fired after the season, Jonnu Smith was on the chopping block. Now, though, it appears he’s found his next landing spot, staying down South, this time in South Beach with the Dolphins.

Following his release from the Falcons, it was expected that Smith would be connected to the Steelers as part of the never-ending speculatio n for another reunion with Arthur Smith, who was hired as the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator in early February. Though it made sense from a connection standpoint, it didn’t make much sense from a depth chart perspective, as the Steelers already have four tight ends on the roster: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and Rodney Williams.

That isn’t a talking point anymore with Smith in contract negotiations with the Dolphins, likely landing with Miami to help plug a hole at tight end with only Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner, Julian Hill, and Tyler Kroft.