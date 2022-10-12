Steelers Sign Veteran CB Duke Dawson To Practice Squad, Release RB Jason Huntley

With the secondary dealing with a number of injuries ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to tinker with the roster — specifically the practice squad — signing veteran cornerback Duke Dawson to the practice squad Wednesday, the team announced.

Dawson was brought into Pittsburgh Tuesday for a workout with the team as guys like Ahkello Witherspoon, Cameron Sutton, Terrell Edmunds, Levi Wallace and Minkah Fitzpatrick continue to deal with injuries.

To make room for Dawson on the practice squad, the Steelers released running back Jason Huntley Wednesday.

Dawson was one of five players that the Steelers hosted for a workout Tuesday, along with wide receivers Taysir Mack, wide receiver Josh Malone, wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley and defensive back Lavert Hill.

Dawson was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft (56th) overall and has played in 26 career games (four starts) in the NFL over four seasons.

He’s spent time with the Patriots, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers in his four seasons in the NFL, recording 24 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Prior to his time in the NFL, Dawson was a standout at the University of Florida where he played in 48 career games from 2014-2017.

In that span, Dawson recorded 82 tackles, six interceptions (three touchdown returns) and 23 pass breakups.

With the addition of Dawson, the Steelers continue to try and shore up the depth chart in the secondary while dealing with injuries. Safety Elijah Riley and cornerback Josh Jackson were elevated last week against the Buffalo Bills and should be elevated again in Week 6 against the Buccaneers.

Huntley finds himself back on the market after spending the first five weeks of the season with the Steelers on the practice squad. He previously spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions before signing with the Steelers to the practice squad Sept. 2.