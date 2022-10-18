Steelers Open Week 7 As 7-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their seventh game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins, and that road game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium. On Tuesday, the official start of Week 7, the Steelers are consensus 7-point underdogs to the Dolphins, according to vegasinsider.com. The consensus over/under point total for the contest is 44 as of Tuesday morning.

The Dolphins, who are coached by Mike McDaniel, enter Week 7 with a 3-3 record following a Week 6 home loss against the Minnesota Vikings and a Week 5 road loss to the New York Jets. They have lost their last three games.

Miami is led at quarterback by Tua Tagovailoa, who has missed the last two games with a concussion. Tagovailoa enters Week 7 having completed 80 of his 115 total pass attempts for 1,035 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 1 yard on four carries so far this season and he’s been sacked six times.

The Dolphins leading receiver entering Week 6 is Tyreek Hill, as he has registered 701 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 50 total receptions. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is second on the team with 533 yards on 30 total receptions. He also has three receiving touchdowns on the season.

Running back Raheem Mostert is the Dolphins’ leading rusher entering Week 7, as he has 309 yards and a touchdown on 71 total carries. Mostert has also registered eight receptions for another 64 yards ahead of the team’s Week 7 game.

Leading the Dolphins on the defensive side of the football entering Week 7 is safety Brandon Jones with 42 total tackles, with one resulting in lost yardage. He also has three passes defensed so far this season and a team-high two sacks. Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram also has two sacks entering Week 7. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has the team’s lone interception on the season. The Dolphins’ defense has just four total takeaways on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Dolphins have met each other 28 times (including four postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 15 games and Buffalo winning 13. The Steelers won the last meeting between the two teams in Week 8 of the 2019 season. That game was played in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. The Steelers won that game 27-14. The Dolphins won the last meeting between the two teams in Miami by a score of 30-15. That game took place in Week 6 of the 2016 season.

The Steelers are 5-2 against the Dolphins under head coach Mike Tomlin with one of those being a playoff win. He’s 2-1 against them on the road in Miami since 2007.

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be on the call for NBC Sports for the Steelers Sunday night game against the Dolphins in Week 7.