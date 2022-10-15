Report: Tom Brady Skips Saturday Walkthrough For Wedding, Will Join Bucs In Pittsburgh Instead

Like a kid in college, Tom Brady has chosen partying over studying. The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud reports that Brady has skipped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday morning walkthrough and meetings to celebrate New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding.

Tom Brady beat the Pittsburgh Steelers up pretty often over the course of his career, and may very well be playing the worst Pittsburgh team he has seen in his 45 years of life. It also seems like he is aware of this, as it is hard not to take Brady’s decision to skip the walkthrough and meetings as disrespectful. Tom Brady is a man who has been known to be extremely thorough and detail oriented, yet it seems that he does not view it necessary against the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady’s thought process may be that the Steelers defense has not changed that much this year, even with the change at defensive coordinator from how it looked in 2019 when Brady demolished Pittsburgh 33-3.

In addition, the amount of injuries Pittsburgh is dealing with means that Tom Brady is facing mostly backups. Other than Terrell Edmunds, the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting secondary is out with injuries. Given this, Brady may think he can waltz into Acrisure Stadium and leave with a victory without much pushback.

Tom Brady has certainly given Mike Tomlin bulletin board material. Under Tomlin the Steelers historically have known to be able to “get up” for big games. Tomorrow is certainly a big game with the season on the line. While many fans and pundits believe Pittsburgh’s season is over, the Steelers locker room does not. I doubt they have taken the news that Brady views the Steelers as an easy win lightly, and with many young players looking to make a name for themselves in the NFL expect Pittsburgh to be extra chippy.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Tomlin can get enough quality play out of his team to score the upset and make Brady look foolish for partying instead of studying.