Report: Steelers Host Former Pitt WR Taysir Mack For Workout

Sitting a 1-4 on the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to try and turn over every stone possible, especially offensively, as on Tuesday the black and gold hosted former Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Taysir Mack for a workout, according to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Mack was one of current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s favorite go-to targets during their time in college together. While at the University of Pittsburgh, Mack finished his career in the blue and yellow with 138 catches for 2,059 yards and nine touchdowns from 2018-21, which included 27 receptions for 461 yards and three touchdowns in Pickett’s Heisman Trophy finalist season in 2021.

Mack, who stands 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, ran a 4.47 40-yard dash coming out of Pitt in 2021. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent and was eventually released on August 5 and has not caught on with another team since. The Steelers are currently struggling at the receiver position to catch the football cleanly and consistently and have yet to have a receiver haul in a touchdown through five weeks of the season.

The Steelers have been rather active on the practice squad this season at the receiver position, signing and releasing Jaquarii Roberson from the practice squad multiple times this season. Rookie Calvin Austin III is slated to return from Reserve/Injured List in the next two weeks as well.

With his familiarity with Pickett and his overall understanding of the offense, at least from a concept standpoint, it makes sense that the Steelers would kick the tires on the former Pittsburgh product. We’ll see if he’s added to the practice squad in the coming days, and what the subsequent move would be.