Fowler: Steelers May Elevate Multiple DBs From Practice Squad

With a secondary missing four starters, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to make multiple elevations from its practice squad later today. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team is expected to again elevate CB Josh Jackson while CBs Quincy Wilson and Mark Gilbert could also get called up to the 53-man roster.

Ruled out on Friday were CBs Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Cam Sutton (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) in addition to FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), leaving the team incredibly thin as they face Tom Brady tomorrow afternoon.

Jackson and James Pierre are expected to serve as the team’s starting outside cornerbacks. Both logged significant time in the second half of the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend with Jackson allowing a touchdown pass in the 38-3 defeat. This would make for the third time Jackson has been elevated to the 53. Gilbert has been on and off the Steelers’ practice squad this year but brings some NFL experience while Wilson is a former second round pick who also has logged time on Sundays. He was signed to the practice squad September 21st. Arthur Maulet is expected to function as the team’s starting slot corner.

Tre Norwood will replace Minkah Fitzpatrick at FS while Miles Killebrew will be the backup safety. As he was last week, Elijah Riley could also get elevated for additional depth. He’s capable of playing safety and slot corner. Anyone elevated today will revert back to the practice squad Monday.

Pittsburgh will sort out their roster moves by 4 PM/EST today.