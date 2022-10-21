CBS Sports Has Steelers Trading QB Mason Rudolph For CB William Jackson In Mock Deal

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching come 4 PM EST on November 1st, teams will be looking to add perhaps that missing puzzle piece to what they feel is a chance to contend for a title. Look no further than the 49ers, who late last night pulled off a stunning blockbuster, acquiring the electric All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers for a boatload of picks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in the rumor mill lately when it comes to potential trades, but it’s not as buyers, it’s as sellers, as various talking heads have them shipping out wide receiver Chase Claypool. An absolute athletic freak, Claypool is coming off his best game of the season by far in the team’s 20-18 victory over the Bucs, catching seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports recently released his prognostications for the looming deadline, and as expected, he has the Steelers pulling off a move, but it doesn’t involve Claypool. Instead, it has them fortifying their defensive backfield, acquiring cornerback William Jackson III from the Commanders, in exchange for none other than QB Mason Rudolph.

“Pittsburgh shouldn’t be in a hurry to forfeit assets for a struggling soon-to-be 30-year-old corner with a high salary, but their secondary could use reinforcements, they liked Jackson coming out of Houston, and they’ve revived former AFC North rivals at this position before,” Benjamin said via CBSSports.com, referring to former Brown-turned-Steeler Joe Haden.

This move makes sense on a variety of fronts. The Commanders could use a jolt in their QB room, with an injured Carson Wentz, the mediocre Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell. Rudolph could use a change of scenery as well, as it’s clear the future is now with Kenny Pickett, and Mitch Trubisky set as his backup. Also, lest we forget how in the 2016 draft, cornerback was arguably the top need of Pittsburgh, and Jackson was said by many to be their pick at 16. That is, until the division rival Bengal swooped in and stole Jackson from under their nose.

Also, as I already hit on, it’s clear Rudolph doesn’t have any type of role with this team, but he could provide Washington with a veteran who could start in a pinch, and also provide mentorship to the young-but-talented Howell, whom Pittsburgh was rumored to be interested in themselves in this past draft’s buildup.

“Bonus: he grew up rooting for the Commanders!” Benjamin said of Rudolph, adding an extra wrinkle to his whole strategy behind this.

What do you think of this mock trade? With the recent injury bug that’s bitten the team’s secondary, should they see if they can catch lightning in a bottle twice with Jackson, much like Haden? Let me know your thoughts below in the comments.