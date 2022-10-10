AFC North Week 5 Recap: Steelers Remain In Division Cellar; Ravens Lone Winner

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills 38-3 on the road on Sunday, and once again they were one of three AFC North teams to lose within the division this week.

Like the Steelers, the Cleveland Browns also lost on Sunday as they were beaten by the Los Angeles Chargers at home by a score of 30-28. The Browns missed a 54-yard game-winning field goal attempt at the end of the game in that loss.

In the Browns’ loss to the Chargers, quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of his 34 total pass attempts for 230 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was not sacked on Sunday and rushed for another 32 yards on three carries. His lone touchdown pass of the game went to Amari Cooper from 11-yards out. Cooper caught seven passes for 76 yards in the loss.

Browns tight end David Njoku had six receptions for 88 yards in the game and running back Nick Chubb led the team in rushing with 134 yards and two touchdowns on his 17 total carries. Fellow running back Kareem Hunt also scored on the ground on his way to registering 47 yards on 11 total carries.

Defensively for the Browns on Sunday, linebacker Jacob Phillips and cornerback Dedric Ward each tallied ten total tackles against the Chargers to lead their team. Phillips also had the Browns’ only sack of the game. The Browns’ defense failed to record a takeaway in the team’s loss.

The Baltimore Ravens, the lone victorious AFC North team in Week 5, won their game on Sunday night by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 at home as kicker Justin Tucker buried a 37-yard game-winning field goal as time expired in the contest. Tucker had four field goals Sunday night with the longest being 58-yards.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 19 of his 32 total pass attempts for 174 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his team’s Sunday night win. Jackson also rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries against the Bengals. His lone touchdown pass of the game went to tight end Mark Andrews, who ended Sunday night with 89 yards and a touchdown on eight total catches.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay chipped in five catches for 54 yards and running back J.K. Dobbins had 44 yards rushing on his eight total carries Sunday night. The Ravens had 325 total net yards of offense in their win.

Defensively for the Ravens on Sunday, linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Chuck Clark each had seven tackles to lead the team in that stat. Queen also recorded the Ravens’ lone interception in the game. The Ravens’ defense also registered three sacks in the game.

For the losing Bengals on Sunday night, quarterback Joe Burrow completed 24 of his 35 pass attempts in that contest for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception He also rushed three times for six yards and a score in the contest in addition to being sacked three times. His lone touchdown pass of the game went to tight end Hayden Hurst, who finished the contest with six receptions for 53 yards and the score.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase chipped in seven receptions for 50 yards in his team’s loss and Bengals running back Joe Mixon led his team on the ground Sunday night with 78 yards on 14 total carries. Mixon also caught three passes for another 10 yards in the contest.

Defensively for the Bengals on Sunday night, linebacker Germaine Pratt led the team in total tackles with eight and he also had the team’s only sack of the game. Safety Vonn Bell registered the Bengals’ only interceptions in the game to go along with his seven total tackles.

Looking ahead to Week 6 action in the AFC North, the 1-4 Steelers will play the 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday afternoon at home at 1:00 p.m. ET. The 2-3 Browns will host the 2-3 New England Patriots next Sunday afternoon and the 2-3 Bengals will play the 2-3 New Orleans Saints on the road. The division-leading Ravens will play the 4-1 New York Giants on the road in early afternoon game action next Sunday.