2022 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

|2022 Week 8 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Buccaneers -2
|Buccaneers -2
|Ravens +2
|Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -2.5
|Jaguars -2.5
|Jaguars -2.5
|Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -9.5
|Cowboys -9.5
|Bears +9.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +1.5
|Raiders -1.5
|Raiders -1.5
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -4
|Falcons -4
|Falcons -4
|Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +3.5
|Dolphins -3.5
|Dolphins -3.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -4
|Cardinals +4
|Vikings -4
|New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +2.5
|Jets +2.5
|Patriots -2.5
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +2.5
|Texans +2.5
|Titans -2.5
|New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -3
|Commanders +3
|Commanders +3
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +1.5
|Rams +1.5
|49ers -1.5
|Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -11
|Bills -11
|Bills -11
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Browns +3.5
|Bengals -3.5
|Bengals -3.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -10.5
|Steelers +10.5
|Eagles -10.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Eagles 24-19
|Eagles 27-14
|Week 7 Results
|9-5
|8-6
|2022 Results
|50-55-3
|52-53-3