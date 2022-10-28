The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Eagles Preview, Coordinator Comments, Injuries, News, Week 8 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 40 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to play the Philadelphia Eagles on the road Sunday afternoon.

Alex and I go over the injuries that the Steelers are dealing with ahead of the Sunday game. We also discuss the latest concerning Steelers rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III and outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Will or should Watt play against the Eagles on Sunday if cleared to do so? Alex and I dive into that topic early in this show.

Alex and I move on to parse the notable comments made on Thursday by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin. That discussion gets us into talking about the Steelers offense and specifically, route types that have been completed this season. We go over a lot of data during this segment and from 2021 as well. We talk lack of explosive plays and more.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are joined by Eagles insider Dave Spadaro from philadelphiaeagles.com. Dave covers the Eagles for the outlet, and he’ll be present for the game on Sunday game in Philadelphia. We spend nearly 25 minutes with Hal previewing the 2022 Eagles, the Sunday afternoon game against the Steelers, and much, much more.

If not already doing so, please follow Dave on Twitter at @eaglesinsider

After talking to Dave, Alex and I then provide our own full preview of the Steelers’ Week 8 road game against the Eagles. We discuss both sides of the football and more.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of all the weekend games against the spread before picking the final score of the Steelers’ game against the Eagles.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-oct-28-episode-1631

