2022 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

|2022 Week 7 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Cardinals -2.5
|Cardinals -2.5
|Cardinals -2.5
|Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -7
|Cowboys -7
|Cowboys -7
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -2.5
|Titans -2.5
|Colts +2.5
|New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -3
|Jaguars -3
|Giants +3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +11
|Buccaneers -11
|Buccaneers -11
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -6.5
|Browns +6.5
|Browns +6.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -6.5
|Bengals -6.5
|Bengals -6.5
|Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders +4.5
|Packers -4.5
|Packers -4.5
|Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -7
|Raiders -7
|Texans +7
|New York Jets at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Broncos
|Jets
|Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers +2.5
|Chiefs -2.5
|Chiefs -2.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -5.5
|Seahawks +5.5
|Chargers -5.5
|Chicago Bears at New England Patriots 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Patriots -8
|Patriots -8
|Patriots -8
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -7
|Steelers +7
|Steelers +7
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Dolphins 26-20
|Dolphins 26-20
|Week 6 Results
|7-7
|7-7
|2022 Results
|41-50-3
|44-47-3