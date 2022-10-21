The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Dolphins Preview, Coordinator Comments, Injuries, News, Week 7 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 37 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to play the Miami Dolphins on the road Sunday night.

Alex and I go over the injuries that both teams are dealing with ahead of the Sunday game and what the inactive list might look like ahead of the contest in Miami. We discuss rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and his quick trip through concussion protocol with that seemingly being a huge story this week.

Alex and I move on to parse the notable comments made on Thursday by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin.

The Carolina Panthers dealt running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night so Alex and I briefly discuss that deal. We also talk about the ongoing buzz that the Steelers might trade wide receiver Chase Claypool ahead of the November 1 deadline.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are joined by Hal Habib from The Palm Beach Post. Hal covers the Dolphins for the outlet, and he’ll be present for the game on Sunday night. We spend nearly 20 minutes with Hal previewing the 2022 Dolphins, the Sunday night game and much, much more.

Hal is kind enough to give us his prediction for the Sunday game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Hal on Twitter at @gunnerhal and thank him for appearing on the Friday show.

After talking to Hal, Alex and I then provide our own full preview of the Steelers’ Week 7 road game against the Dolphins. We discuss both sides of the football and more.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of all the weekend games against the spread before picking the final score of the Steelers’ game against the Dolphins.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.



