Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 3 Thursday night regular season road game against the Cleveland Browns, and as expected, no players from the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After dealing with minor injuries injury earlier in the week, Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (foot) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (leg cramps) are both active for the team’s Thursday night game in Cleveland against the Browns. Neither player received a game status designation on the team’s final injury report on Wednesday.

The Steelers’ list of six players that are inactive on Thursday night are all healthy scratches, and they are the same six players from the Week 2 list. Inactive are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, wide receiver Steven Sims and outside linebacker David Anenih.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

ILB Mark Robinson

WR Steven Sims

OLB David Anenih

Browns Inactive Players

RB Demetric Felton

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

S Richard LeCounte III

T Joe Haeg

T Chris Hubbard

DE Jadeveon Clowney