Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 3 Thursday night regular season road game against the Cleveland Browns, and as expected, no players from the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.
After dealing with minor injuries injury earlier in the week, Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (foot) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (leg cramps) are both active for the team’s Thursday night game in Cleveland against the Browns. Neither player received a game status designation on the team’s final injury report on Wednesday.
The Steelers’ list of six players that are inactive on Thursday night are all healthy scratches, and they are the same six players from the Week 2 list. Inactive are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, wide receiver Steven Sims and outside linebacker David Anenih.
Steelers Inactive Players
QB Mason Rudolph
G Kendrick Green
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
ILB Mark Robinson
WR Steven Sims
OLB David Anenih
Browns Inactive Players
RB Demetric Felton
QB Kellen Mond
WR Michael Woods II
S Richard LeCounte III
T Joe Haeg
T Chris Hubbard
DE Jadeveon Clowney