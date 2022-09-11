Steelers Vs. Bengals 2022 Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 11, 2022

Site: Paycor Stadium (65,535) • Cincinnati, OH

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bengals -7

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games played in September.

Cincinnati are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games.

Cincinnati are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games.

Cincinnati are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home.

Cincinnati are 4-16 SU in their last 20 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games played in September.

Cincinnati are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games played on a Sunday.

Steelers Injuries

None

Bengals Injuries:

TE Devin Asiasi (quadricep) – Out

WR Trent Taylor (hamstring) – Questionable

TE Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) – Questionable

Weather:

CINCINNATI WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_sep_11_2022_at_cincinnati-bengals_weekly_release



Game Capsule: