Steelers Vs. Bengals 2022 Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 1
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-0)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 11, 2022
Site: Paycor Stadium (65,535) • Cincinnati, OH
Playing Surface: FieldTurf
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bengals -7
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games against Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games played in September.
Cincinnati are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games.
Cincinnati are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games.
Cincinnati are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home.
Cincinnati are 4-16 SU in their last 20 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 5 games played in September.
Cincinnati are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games played on a Sunday.
Steelers Injuries
None
Bengals Injuries:
TE Devin Asiasi (quadricep) – Out
WR Trent Taylor (hamstring) – Questionable
TE Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_sep_11_2022_at_cincinnati-bengals_weekly_release
Game Capsule: