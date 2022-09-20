Steelers Tuesday Injury Report Week 3: ILB Devin Bush Listed As Full Practice Participant

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their first real practice of Week 3 on Tuesday and the team’s second injury report of the week still shows inside linebacker Devin Bush (foot) as the lone player listed on it.

Steelers Week 3 Tuesday injury report . Devin Bush practiced fully. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/1fGrAdW9GA — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 20, 2022

Bush, according to the Tuesday injury report, practiced fully earlier in the day and it now looks like he’ll be able to play Thursday night when the team squares off against the Cleveland Browns on the road.

Bush left the team’s Week 2 home game with his foot injury sometime later in the fourth quarter of that contest. He played a total of 31 defensive snaps in that loss and was credited with four total tackles in the game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday during his press conference that he expected Bush to practice on Tuesday and that indeed was the case.

The Steelers final injury report of Week 3 will be released on Wednesday and things are shaping up for no players to receive game status designations. If that’s the case, it would mark the third game in a row that the Steelers have entered a contest with essentially a clean injury report.