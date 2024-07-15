‘I’ve Seen Glimpses Of It’: Browns’ OL Wyatt Teller Believes Deshaun Watson Compares To Patrick Mahomes

When the Cleveland Browns made the large investment into quarterback Deshaun Watson, giving him $230 million guaranteed to become the new franchise quarterback of a team in need and dealing away three first-round picks in the process, the hope was that Watson would be the savior for the Browns.

He has been anything but since joining Cleveland in 2022.

Since coming to the shores of Lake Erie, Watson has played in just 12 games across two seasons, missing 11 games in 2022 due to suspension, and then playing in just six games in 2023 due to injury. In 12 games with the Browns, Watson has thrown for just 2,217 yards and 14 touchdowns with 9 interceptions and 6 fumbles.

Entering the 2024 season, Watson is at a crossroads. Either figure it out, stay healthy and be the quarterback Cleveland expected to get in the blockbuster trade and record-setting extension, or put your NFL career as a starter in further jeopardy.

Current Browns right guard Wyatt Teller believes Watson is a great player and a great leader, regardless of his performances so far. In a sit-down interview with Go Long’s Ty Dunne, Teller compared him to current Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes.

No, seriously.

“I would love to say he has glimpses of Patty Mahomes. Patty Mahomes is a once-in-a-lifetime guy. I mean, he’s insane. And he has great outlets, he has great receivers, he has a great defense. He has all these different things around him to make him better. But he is the truth. I believe that Deshaun has that. I truly do,” Teller said of Watson compared to Mahomes. “I’ve seen glimpses of it. Putting a whole game together, it’s tough. Putting a whole season together, putting a whole stretch together, it’s f–king hard, man.

“I couldn’t imagine taking two years off of football and expecting to play at the same level I was playing at, 2020 and 2021. So he’s the helm of my team. I pray that he has an unbelievable season and honestly plays out of his mind — not to win a Super Bowl, but just for himself. I truly believe that he’s a great leader.”

Prior to the move to Cleveland, Watson was one of the best quarterbacks in football. He finished third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 with Houston, and then went to three straight Pro Bowls from 2018-20 with the Texans.

Then, off-field issues struck as he was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women and sued by more than two dozen female massage therapists for sexual harassment and misconduct. Those allegations and the legal troubles came shortly after Watson had requested a trade out of Houston.

Watson then missed the entire 2021 season while sitting out following his trade request, which the Texans would not give in to. Ultimately, they moved him ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft to Cleveland, giving him a fresh start.

Teller saying he’s seen glimpses of Mahomes in Watson so far in Cleveland is a massive stretch, though. Of course, it’s a teammate — and an offensive lineman — sticking up for his quarterback, and rightfully so. But the hyperbole train is off the tracks at this point.

In his 12 games with the Browns, Watson has never eclipsed 300 yards passing. In fact, his best performance was a 289-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 3 last season against Tennessee in a 27-3 win.

Fourteen touchdowns in 12 games and 15 turnovers (9 interceptions, 6 fumbles) is backup QB level play, not star-level play for a guy making $230 million.

Yes, sitting out the 2021 season and then missing time in 2022 and 2023 due to suspension and injury has hindered Watson some. But that was his own doing, at least the legal trouble and trade request standoff. Entering Year 3 in Cleveland he’s coming off of shoulder surgery that ended his 2023 season, leading to the Joe Flacco renaissance.

Teller might be seeing glimpses of young Watson at times, but it’s definitely not glimpses of Mahomes, a quarterback who might be the greatest of all time when it’s all said and done. He’s the best quarterback in football, bar none. Nobody even comes close to him, and especially not Watson.

For Teller’s sake, and the Browns’ sake, Watson better just show some glimpses of 2020 Watson at this point, or they’ll be back at square one at the QB position once again.