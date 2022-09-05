Steelers Sign Two More Players To Complete Practice Squad

It took nearly a week but the Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their initial 16-man practice squad. In addition to adding veteran safety Andrew Adams, a move reported Monday morning, the Steelers have also signed OLB Delontae Scott and CB Josh Jackson to their practice squad, the team announced a short time ago.

We have signed S Andrew Adams, CB Josh Jackson and LB Delontae Scott to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/5nzGCvpX9Q — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 5, 2022

Adams is a veteran with 35 career starts and 87 total appearances split between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has seven career interceptions and last season, recorded 24 tackles, four pass deflections, and a pick.

Scott was with the team during training camp, playing well and standing out during the summer with his solid run defense. He earned a brief call-up to the 53-man roster last season when the Steelers were rocked by OLB injuries though his overall playing experience is minimal.

Jackson is a pedigree player, a former second round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent three years there before moving onto Kansas City for the 2021 season where he appeared in just two games. The Arizona Cardinals carried him on their training camp roster but cut him during final roster cutdowns. To date, he’s appeared in 44 games with 15 starts though he’s looking for his first career interception. But he and Adams bring some experience to the Steelers’ DB room to round out that group.

The Steelers’ 16-man practice squad now consists of:

RB Anthony McFarland

RB Jason Huntley

WR Cody White

TE Justin Rigg

OL John Leglue

OC Ryan McCollum

OL William Dunkle

DL Carlos Davis

DL Renell Wren

OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr

OLB Delontae Scott

ILB Chapelle Russell

CB Mark Gilbert

CB Josh Jackson

S Elijah Riley

S Andrew Adams