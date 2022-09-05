Report: Steelers Expected To Sign Veteran S Andrew Adams To Practice Squad Monday

UPDATE: According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are adding Adams to the practice squad, giving Pittsburgh 14 practice squad members out of a max 16. Adams is set to become the second safety on the practice squad alongside Elijah Riley, whom the Steelers claimed in late August.

The Steelers are signing veteran safety Andrew Adams to their practice squad. Adams spent the past four seasons with the Buccaneers after playing his first two seasons with the Giants. He's played in 87 career games with 35 starts. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 5, 2022

With veteran safety Damontae Kazee on IR for at least the first four weeks of the regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of some safety depth on the roster.

Enter veteran safety Andrew Adams.

According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are expected to sign the veteran Adams on Monday.

Former Giants safety Andrew Adams (175 career tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles) expected to sign with Steelers today, per a league source @PFN365 #Steelers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 5, 2022

Adams, who spent two seasons with the New York Giants and the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has appeared in 87 career games, starting 35 in total, including 17 in the last four seasons in Tampa Bay under former defensive coordinator and now head coach Todd Bowles.

Prior to reportedly signing with the Steelers Monday, Adams spent about a month back with the New York Giants this summer, signing with New York on July 26 before being cut on August 26.

According to Pro Football Reference and Adams’ official stats page, the veteran safety has recorded 190 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 23 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and four quarterback hits.

In 2021, Adams recorded a career-best grade from Pro Football Focus of 76.4 defensively, including a mark of 81.5 against the run and 68.0 in coverage in 214 total snaps for the Buccaneers. Overall, Adams has played 2,248 career snaps in six seasons, including 1,304 total on special teams.

Adams profiles are more of a depth and special teams piece, though he could give the Steelers some flexibility that Kazee was supposed to give them prior to the injury.