Steelers Monday Injury Report Week 3: ILB Devin Bush Listed As Limited On Estimated Offering

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 3, and the Monday offering, which is an estimated version, shows only inside linebacker Devin Bush (foot) listed on it.

Monday estimated injury report only has Devin Bush on it #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/PmGMZVXLaI — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 19, 2022

Had the Steelers practiced on Monday, Bush would have likely been limited in the session because of a foot injury that he suffered in Sunday’s home loss to the New England Patriots,

Bush played into the fourth quarter on Sunday and a total of 31 defensive snaps. He was credited with four total tackles in the game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday during his press conference that Bush is expected to practice on Tuesday.

The fact that Bush is the only player listed on the initial Week 3 injury report is certainly a great sign for the Steelers on a short week. The team is now preparing to play the Cleveland Browns Thursday night on the road.

The Steelers will practice on Tuesday and will then file their second official injury report of the week.