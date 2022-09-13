Report: Steelers Are Signing TE Rodney Williams To Practice Squad

Williams, who was originally signed earlier in the offseason as an undrafted free agent, is a rookie tight end out of the University of Tennessee Martin who appeared in 53 career games (26 starts) over his collegiate career. He recorded 99 receptions for 1,217 yards (12.3 avg.) with seven touchdowns in college and finished his career ranked ninth in program history career receptions (99).

Williams started all 13 games played for UT-Martin in 2021, recording 29 catches for 417 yards (14.4 avg.) with three touchdowns. He was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference second team for the second consecutive season in 2021. He was converted from wide receiver to tight end last season.

Reportedly, 60% of Williams’ college snaps were in the slot or out wide. In college, he didn’t play much in-line because of his smaller frame and lack of blocking ability. He was moved around the formation to attack defenses in college. He’s likely more of a “move” tight end in the NFL.