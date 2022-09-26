Report: Browns DE Myles Garrett Suffers Minor Injuries In Monday Rollover Car Crash

Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered “minor” injuries in a rollover car accident on Monday, per WEWS reporter Camryn Justice, who tweeted the news out a short time ago.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett was in a single car crash after practice today. He and a passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 26, 2022

According to her tweet-port, the vehicle went off the road and flipped “several times” before coming to a stop. It was a single-car crash. Garrett and the passenger suffered “non-life threatening” injuries, with Garrett’s injury being described as minor.

The car went off the side of the road and flipped several times before coming to a rest. Myles Garrett sustained minor injuries. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 26, 2022

A News 5 story following the tweet indicates he was driving his 2021 Porsche went it went off the road. The passenger in the car was female. The accident occurred around 3 PM/EST as Garrett was driving home from practice. While there’s been no conclusion as to the reason for the crash, police ruled out alcohol or drugs playing a factor.

While details are light, Garrett seems to have escaped serious injuries and may not miss the team’s Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Through three games this year, Garrett has racked up three sacks. Against the Steelers last Thursday night, he recorded two tackles and a QB hit, though his overall impact on the game was minimized.

Pittsburgh won’t play Cleveland again until the Week 18 regular season finale, and Garrett’s injuries in today’s crash will have no impact on his ability to play in that game. Still, it’s a notable story around the AFC North and thankfully, Garrett seems to be ok.

UPDATE (6:04 PM): Here is a photo of Garrett’s wrecked Porsche. It’s totaled.