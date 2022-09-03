Mike Tomlin Heads To Boston College To Watch Son Dino Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing their regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals next week. However, this weekend belongs to college football, and head coach Mike Tomlin is surely enjoying that today. Then again, isn’t the whole country basking in the glory that is the NCAA’s glorious return to our television sets, tablets, and mobile phones.

According to a post on Tomlin’s Instagram account, the coach is taking in the action at Alumni Stadium. He’s there enjoying some Boston College football against Rutgers’ Scarlet Knights. More importantly, though, the Steelers’ head coach is there to watch and support his son, Dino Tomlin. For those who aren’t too keen on Dino, the current Eagle was the 23rd ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania and the 131st ranked receiver in the 2019 class.

Along with Tomlin’s son, there are some other heralded talents that the Steelers coach might be eyeing today. In particular, cornerback Josh DeBerry, who’s being projected as a third-round pick, is a tenacious and versatile player. Or, since the Steelers are often in the market for o-linemen, Christian Mahogany will be putting his talents on display; possessing a high football IQ and no lack of confidence, he’ll likely catch Tomlin’s eye.

Unfortunately, Tomlin didn’t see his son’s team win. Boston College fell to Rutgers 22-21, the Scarlet Knights taking the lead with under three minutes to go. Dino did not catch a pass.

Pictured with his family using the #JustaDad hashtag, Tomlin is making the most of a well-deserved day off. Having just gone through the rigors of trimming down his roster earlier this week, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with a little relaxation. Of course, some will point to the fact that Tomlin should be focused on getting the Steelers ready. Well, that’s understandable, but let’s face facts, Tomlin spending a Saturday with his family isn’t an issue. The problems facing Tomlin will still be there when gets back to the office.

Speaking of those problems, the team will be under close scrutiny this upcoming week as they try to prepare for last season’s AFC champion and Super Bowl participant. Among Tomlin’s notable concerns is the offensive line, the run defense (last in the NFL last year) and tightening up their two-minute offense. Nevertheless, he’s clearly taking this time to enjoy some sun. Once family time is over, it’ll be business as usual for Tomlin and Co. But today, family comes first.