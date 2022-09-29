Jets Thursday Injury Report Week 4: LB Quincy Williams Remains Sidelined

The New York Jets have now released their second official injury report of Week 4 and their Thursday offering shows one minor change ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Jets was linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) and it’s looking like he’ll probably miss the team’s Sunday road game against the Steelers. Williams was carted off the field with his injury during the Jets’ Sunday home loss in Week 3. He’s a starter and might be replaced on Sunday by linebacker Marcell Harris.

Limited in practice on Thursday for the Jets was defensive end John Franklin-Myers (toe). He was also listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, so we’ll have to wait and see what Friday holds for him. He played 36 of 68 possible defensive snaps in Week 3 and like Williams, he is a starter.

Practicing fully for the Jets on Thursday were cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee). Echols was previously listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday so he’s moving in the right direction.

As for Wilson, his status remains the same and he’s expected to make his first start of the 2022 regular season on Sunday against the Steelers. He missed the team’s first three regular season games due to a knee injury suffered during the preseason.