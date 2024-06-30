Previewing Steelers’ 2024 Opponents: New York Jets

With the 2024 NFL schedule announced, I want to go through each of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponents and dive deep into the makeup of each team, including a recap of their offseason moves, key storylines to watch, and their series history against the Steelers. Today we will be looking at Week 7 against the New York Jets.

For their second prime-time matchup of the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football. The Jets should be a much-improved team from a year ago with QB Aaron Rodgers returning from an Achilles injury that robbed him of the entire 2023 season. Despite another 7-10 season after high expectations, the Jets’ coaching staff remained largely intact and ready to run it back with the quarterback they thought they were going to have a season ago. They doubled down on the bet with a very active offseason of free agency additions and trades to maximize their short window with Rodgers.

Here is a summary of their most significant additions and departures from this offseason:

Additions:

– WR Mike Williams

– EDGE Haason Reddick (trade)

– OT Tyron Smith

– QB Tyrod Taylor

– OT Morgan Moses (trade)

– DL Javon Kinlaw

– CB Isaiah Oliver

– OG John Simpson

– DL Leki Fotu

Departures:

– EDGE John Franklin-Myers (trade)

– OG Laken Tomlinson (trade)

– OT Duane Brown

– EDGE Carl Lawson

– QB Zach Wilson

– TE C.J. Uzomah

– S Jordan Whitehead

– OT Mekhi Becton

– EDGE Bryce Huff

– DL Quinton Jefferson

– WR Randall Cobb

Draft Picks:

– OT Olu Fashanu

– WR Malachi Corley

– RB Braelon Allen

– QB Jordan Travis

– RB Isaiah Davis

– DB Qwan’tez Stiggers

– DB Jaylen Key

They completely overhauled their offensive line with Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson. Even if Smith isn’t able to make it through a full season, first-round OT Olu Fashanu should ensure they are stable at offensive tackle. Tyrod Taylor is an underrated signing to protect them against the massive QB drop-off they experienced last year if Rodgers gets hurt again.

Rodgers has plenty of new weapons surrounding him with a pair of rookie running backs, rookie WR Malachi Corley, and free agent WR Mike Williams. They are joining an already talented WR room led by Garrett Wilson with Allen Lazard in the mix. The TE position leaves a lot to be desired if Tyler Conklin misses any time.

On paper, their defense looks great at every level. The defensive line received some help in free agency with Kinlaw, and Reddick is a huge addition to their EDGE group. Will McDonald IV is also entering Year 2 as a former first-round pick. A lot of roster turnover, but I like what they have done overall.

One matchup I am particularly excited for is George Pickens versus Sauce Gardner. Two of the youngest and most talented players at their respective positions facing off, and a real test for Pickens as he seeks to cement himself as a WR1 in the NFL.

Jets 2023 record: 7-10

Jets three-year split: 18-33

Jets-Steelers series record: 20-7 (Steelers)

Series record in Pittsburgh: 10-2 (Steelers)

Most recent matchup: 24-20 Jets (2022)

Jets 2023 by the numbers:

Offense–

Scoring: 15.8 PPG (29th)

Passing: 171.7 Yds/G (30th)

Rushing: 96.9 Yds/G (23rd)

Defense–

Scoring: 20.9 PPG (12th)

Passing: 168.3 Yds/G (2nd)

Rushing: 124.0 Yds/G (25th)