Fowler: Steelers Signing DL Renell Wren To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to build out their practice squad, reportedly signing DL Renell Wren to it. That comes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who tweeted the news a short time ago.

#Steelers adding interesting name to D-line room — Renell Wren, a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in 2019, is joining Pittsburgh’s practice squad, per source. Steelers hope he’s a better fit in a 3-4 scheme. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 1, 2022

As Fowler mentions, Wren was the Bengals’ 4th round pick in 2019, drafted out of Arizona State. He’s appeared in 12 games, making two starts, both coming during his rookie year. To date, he’s recorded nine tackles and logged just under 200 career defensive snaps.

He joins a deep Steelers’ defensive line room that’s kept seven on its 53-man roster. They’ve also added Carlos Davis to the practice squad .

We profiled Wren back in 2019 with our Tom Mead writing:

“My feeling is based on his size and quickness at the snap he’ll get drafted with the hopes that some coaching staff will be able to coax more out of him.”

Wren profiled well coming out of school, fitting the mold of what the team looks for.

Good #SeniorBowl info here on Arizona State DL Renell Wren and probably a player to scout thoroughly as a possible #Steelers draft pick.https://t.co/euNADZNFl4 pic.twitter.com/ycC5txuHgh — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 24, 2019

Wren was the only DE in 2019 to check every box in our “what they look for” study.

The Steelers now have at least 11 players on its 16-man practice squad. Check out our full draft profile on Wren below.