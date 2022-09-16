Chargers Vs. Chiefs Week 2 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime and the winner of the game will be 2-0 on the season. This is also a huge AFC West game as well.

Tonight’s game features quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes playing against each other so it figures to be an extremely entertaining game between two teams that very well could both wind up making the playoffs in 2022.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.

Chargers Inactives: QB Easton Stick, WR Keenan Allen, DB J.T. Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, OL Brenden Jaimes, TE Donald Parham Jr., DL Christian Covington

Chiefs Inactives: K Harrison Butker, RB Ronald Jones, QB Shane Buechele, OL Darian Kinnard, DE Josh Kaindoh, DT Malik Herring, LB Jack Cochrane