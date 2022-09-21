Browns Wednesday Injury Report Week 3: DE Myles Garrett, T Jack Conklin, G Joel Bitonio All Expected To Play

The Cleveland Browns have now filed what will likely be their final injury report of Week 3 and the Wednesday offering shows just one player having a game status designation for the team’s Thursday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Browns was defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s Thursday night game against the Steelers. Clowney is a starter so that will be a big loss for the Browns.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Browns were defensive end Myles Garrett (neck), guard Joel Bitonio (biceps), tackle Jack Conklin (knee), and tackle Chris Hubbard (illness). None of the four players received game status designations on the Wednesday injury report so all are expected to play Thursday night against the Steelers. Conklin missed the Browns’ Week 2 game so they will be glad to get him back.

Practicing fully for the Browns on Wednesday were tight end Harrison Bryant (thumb, thigh) and defensive end Isaiah Thomas (hand) and both are expected to play Thursday night against the Steelers.

The Browns signed linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and defensive end Isaac Rochell to their active roster from the team’s practice squad on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if they elevate any other players from their practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster ahead of the Thursday night game.