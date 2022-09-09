Browns Place CB Greedy Williams On IR With Hamstring Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play two of their first three games of the 2022 regular season against AFC North teams and both will be on the road. Their second of those two AFC North games will be against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 and on Friday we learned that their cornerback Greedy Williams will miss that contest due to a hamstring injury.

On Friday, the Browns announced that they have placed Williams on their Reserve/Injured list and that comes on the heels of him suffering a hamstring injury during a practice this past week. This now means that Williams must miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season.

We have placed CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 9, 2022

The Browns originally selected Williams in second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games last season for the Browns and recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defensed. In four career games against the Steelers, Williams has registered 15 combined tackles with one resulting in lost yardage. He also has one pass defensed in those four previous contests against the Steelers

With Williams going to the Reserve/Injured list on Friday the Browns signed cornerback Herb Miller to their active roster from the team’s practice squad.

The Browns will play the Carolina Panthers on the road on Sunday to open their 2022 regular season. They will then host the New York Jets in Week 2 and follow that game up by hosting the Steelers in Week 3. That Week 3 game will take place on Thursday night.