Browns Monday Injury Report Week 3: Eight Players Listed On Estimated Offering

The Cleveland Browns have now released their first official injury report of Week 3 ahead of their Thursday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the estimated offering includes eight players in total.

The Browns did not practice on Monday so that’s why their first injury report of week 3 is an estimated one. Had they practiced, it is estimated that guard Joel Bitonio (biceps), tight end Harrison Bryant (thumb, thigh), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), tackle Chris Hubbard (illness), tight end Jesse James (biceps), and defensive end Chase Winovich (hamstring) would have all sat out the session.

Earlier on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski officially ruled out Clowney, James and Winovich for the Thursday night game against the Steelers. Clowney is obviously a starter and Winovich is a backup.

Browns tackle Jack Conklin (knee) would have likely been limited on Monday had the team practiced. He was inactive for the Browns’ Week 2 Sunday home game against the New York Jets so it will be interesting to see if he’s ready to play by Thursday night.

The Browns also listed defensive end Isaiah Thomas (hand) as a likely full participant had the team practiced on Monday.

The Browns will practice on Tuesday and their second injury report of Week 3 will follow after that session has been completed.