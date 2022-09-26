AFC North Week 3 Recap: Steelers Only Team Within Division To Lose

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns 29-17 on the road Thursday night and they were the only AFC North team to lose within the division this week.

The Baltimore Ravens won their week 3 game on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday by a score of 37-26 as quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes in that contest and ran for one other.

Jackson finished the Week 3 game against the Ravens having completed 18 of his 29 total pass attempts for 218 yards. He had one interception to go along with his four touchdown passes. Jackson also rushed for 107 yards on 11 carries against the Patriots with his running score coming from 9 yards out late in the contest. He led the team in rushing.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews led the team in receiving on Sunday with eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens’ offense posted 394 total net yards in the win with Jackson effectively being responsible for 325 of them.

Defensively for the Ravens on Sunday, linebacker Josh Bynes led the team in total tackles with 10 and he also had one of the team’s three interceptions in the game. The Ravens’ defense sacked Patriots quarterback Mac Jones three times in the game and totaled four takeaways despite giving up 447 total net yards of offense in the contest.

The Cincinnati Bengals also won on Sunday as they beat the New York Jets on the road by a score of 27-12 as quarterback Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns and no interceptions in his team’s first victory of the 2022 regular season. Burrow finished Sunday’s game having completed 23 of his 36 total pass attempts for 275 yards. Burrow was sacked twice on Sunday, however.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd had four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown on Sunday while fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins chipped five receptions for 93 yards. Bengals running back Samaje Perine led the team in rushing against the Jets with 47 yards on nine total carries. Perine also caught two passes against the Jets for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively for the Bengals on Sunday, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither led the team in total tackles with 13. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson registered 2.5 sacks in the game for Cincinnati and the defense had four in total. The Bengals had four takeaways in the game with two being interceptions by safety Jessie Bates III and linebacker Logan Wilson. Their defense gave up 328 total net yards in the game to the Jets’ offense.

Looking ahead to Week 4 action in the AFC North, the 1-2 Steelers will play host to the 1-2 Jets next Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. The 2-1 Ravens will play the 2-1 Buffalo Bills at home next Sunday afternoon while the 2-1 Browns will play the 1-2 Atlanta Falcons on the road a week from today. The 1-2 Bengals will get Week 4 started on Thursday night as they will play the 3-0 Dolphins at home.