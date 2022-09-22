2022 Week 3 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Thank you for joining us on Steelers Depot for the live game blog. Tonight, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium to face the Browns with both teams coming off a loss on the short week. The Steelers are 1-0 in the AFC North and look to extend that lead to build a nice divisional cushion early in the season. Of course, the Browns are playing with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback while their prized free agent serves the rest of his 11 game suspension.

2022 Week 3 Steelers Vs Browns – What To Watch For https://t.co/XVblM0nxag #Steelers pic.twitter.com/xqIZH2eq1i — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 22, 2022

Tonight will be the second of four games that Watt must miss. Here's to hoping it's ultimately only four games missed, or not many more than that. Steelers are 0-5 without him heading into Thursday night. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/2S8hP5BqQP — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 22, 2022

Wind is definitely gonna be a factor tonight in Cleveland for the Steelers/Browns game. Nasty weather! @KDKA @KDKASports pic.twitter.com/onPUZTLFS9 — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) September 22, 2022

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

ILB Mark Robinson

WR Steven Sims

OLB David Anenih

Browns Inactive Players

RB Demetric Felton

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

S Richard LeCounte III

T Joe Haeg

T Chris Hubbard

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Really impressed with Dan Moore's performance against the Patriots. He's a lot more comfortable with his independent hand strike than he was during the preseason. Big matchup tonight against Myles Garrett. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/uz8VeZPweH — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 22, 2022

Browns built through run game. Not just zone scheme. Lots of pin/pull, getting their guards on the move. Heavy screen game, stay on schedule, build playaction off it (sail concepts). — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 22, 2022

Defensively, Browns front missing Clowney. Garrett vs Moore always a key matchup but Garrett plays inside as 3T on a lot of passing downs. JOK is as rangy a LB as there is. Jet run game can work tonight for Pittsburgh. Don't pull guards. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 22, 2022

George Pickens wants the ball pic.twitter.com/lI4qeIFy1k — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 22, 2022

Pin/pull here against the Panthers from Chubb and the #Browns. Going to really challenge the #Steelers tonight. pic.twitter.com/E7HPj5gywA — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 22, 2022

Alex Highsmith leading the way 😤😤 https://t.co/3T7IYaaqWn — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) September 23, 2022

START OF GAME.

The Steelers will start the game out on defense. The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

On 1st down, Chubb was tackled for a gain of one, but picked up 13 yards, leaping Terrell Edmunds and getting tripped up.

On 1st and 10, Jacoby Brissett was nearly sacked by Larry Ogunjobi, but he was able to get the ball out for an incomplete pass. On 2nd, Brissett complete to Amari Cooper behind the line of scrimmage and tackled for no gain by Cam Sutton. On 3rd, a post route by Donovan Peoples-Jones broken up by Levi Wallace.

The punt was 61 yards, but it went into the endzone. The wind probably played a factor there. Steelers get a touchback.

Myles Jack is cold 🥶 — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) September 23, 2022

The Steelers start from the 20 yard line. Mitch Trubisky under center, rolls out to his left and hit Diontae Johnson along the sideline on the deep out route for 13 yards. A nice play to open the drive.

On 1st and 10, Najee Harris rushed for 2 yards with not much there up the middle. 2nd and 8, Najee rushed again for 3 yards, so 3rd and 5. Trubisky went deep downfield to Diontae Johnson, but Denzel Ward was there and able to break up the play. The Steelers will punt.

Steelers were in 12 personnel there on three of first four snaps. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 23, 2022

Pressley Harvin seems to have fought the wind there getting just 39 yards on his punt. The Browns get the ball at the 23 yard line.

Alex Highsmith stood his man up on the edge and tackled Nick Chubb for a gain of just 2. Kareem Hunt caught the quick pass out wide, but Myles Jack tackled him for a gain of just 2. 3rd and 6 upcoming. Alex Highsmith was called for a neutral zone infraction, so 3rd and 1. Larry Ogunjobi and Alex Highsmith in for the sack on 3rd down. Loss of 9 yards. Browns will punt on 4th and 10.

Twice Brissett has thrown or attempted to throw while in the grasp. Pittsburgh will get pick off that if he keeps it up. #Steelers — Tom Mead (@THMead3) September 23, 2022

Miles Killebrew got a hand on the punt, so it went just 25 yards. Steelers get the ball in enemy territory on the 48 yard line.

Najee Harris found some room and rushed for 10 yards. The Steelers are winning first down so far which is a breath of fresh air.

On 1st and 10, Najee Harris span through the hole for a gain of 4 yards. George Pickens received the bubble screen on 2nd down, but it was sniffed out by the defender right away. A loss of 2 yards. 3rd and 8, Najee Harris out in the flat tackled well short of the first. Chris Boswell attempting a 50 yarder in the wind. The wind sent that ball wide right. Probably not wise to be kicking in the heavy wind like that.

Cam Heyward tackled the run on 1st down for a gain of just 1. On 2nd down, Brissett incomplete. On 3rd, David Njoku was just a few inches short of the line to gain, but Brissett converted on the qb sneak.

On 1st and 10, Nick Chubb bounced outside and was one on one against Minkah Fitzpatrick after Ahkello Witherspoon missed his tackle. He picked up 36 yards on the play.

The big run by Chubb and missed tackle by Witherspoon #Steelers pic.twitter.com/MGdtl3uV2p — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 23, 2022

On 1st and 10, Chubb picked up just 1 yard. Amari Cooper split the safeties and got the easy touchdown in the middle of the field. 7-0 Browns.

Jaylen Warren checked into the game this drive. He picked up 3 on the delayed screen. On 2nd down, Trubisky hit Diontae Johnson for 11 yards. Johnson continues to be this team’s entire offense.

Going no huddle, Warren up the middle for 7 yards on 1st down. On 2nd down, Trubisky put up the 50/50 ball to George Pickens who made the one handed catch for 36 yards.

Jaylen Warren picked up 13 yards in two plays on the ground and the Steelers are 1st and goal from the 5 yard line.

END OF 1ST QUARTER: 7-0 BROWNS.

On 1st and goal, Najee Harris checks into the game. He got the handoff and fought through three defenders for the touchdown. Flag on the field, but it was thrown right away so it must be on the defense. Penalty declined. 7-7 Even.

The Steelers catch a break with illegal touching. Amari Cooper went out of bounds before catching a deep pass. Penalty brings it back. David Njoku converts on 3rd and 3 with a 13 yard pickup.

On 1st and 10, Kareem Hunt picked up just 1 yard. Montravius Adams deflected the 2nd down pass, but Kareem Hunt converted.

The next two plays were first down pickups to Kareem Hunt on a trick play and Amari Cooper on an 18 yard toe-tapping reception.

On 1st and 10 from the 20 yard line Nick Chubb picked up just 1 yard, it probably should have been a tackle for loss. On 2nd and 9, David Njoku received the short pass and turned up for 6 yards. On 3rd and 3, Kareem Hunt rushed for 6.

David Njoku caught the touchdown on 1st and goal. Terrell Edmunds is getting picked on in the red zone. The extra point hit off the upright. 13-7 Browns.

The Steelers aren’t built for this type of game.

On 1st and 10, Mitch Trubisky found Diontae Johnson for 8 yards. Najee Harris was able to convert on 2nd down. Diontae Johnson with another 16 yards and another conversion on the next play.

Najee Harris picked up 4 yards on 1st down. Jaylen Warren picked up 10 on the ground, but fumbled. Diontae Johnson recovered.

On 1st and goal, Najee Harris rushed for 4. From the 1 yard line, Mitch Trubisky rolled out and dove for the touchdown. It was questionable, but the touchdown stood. 14-13 Steelers.