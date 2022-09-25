2022 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 3 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +3
|Patriots +3
|Ravens -3
|Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +6
|Bengals -6
|Bengals -6
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +5.5
|Bills -5.5
|Dolphins +5.5
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -6
|Lions +6
|Lions +6
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +2.5
|Saints -2.5
|Saints -2.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +5.5
|Chiefs -5.5
|Chiefs -5.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders +6.5
|Commanders +6.5
|Commanders +6.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +2
|Raiders -2
|Raiders -2
|Houston Texans at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -3
|Bears -3
|Texans +3
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -7
|Jaguars +7
|Jaguars +7
|Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -1
|Buccaneers -1
|Buccaneers -1
|Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -1
|Seahawks -1
|Seahawks -1
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +3.5
|Cardinals +3.5
|Rams -3.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +1.5
|Broncos +1.5
|49ers -1.5
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Giants -1
|Giants -1
|Cowboys +1
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Browns -4.5
|Browns -4.5
|Steelers +4.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Browns 21-16
|Steelers 16-13
|Week 2 Results
|7-9
|9-7
|2022 Results
|16-16
|17-15