The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns Game Recap, News, Week 3 Picks, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 25 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Thursday night road loss to the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

With only the television tape to work off on this Friday, Alex and I review the Steelers’ loss as we can over several key plays and player performances just as we do after every game. We obviously discuss the play of Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky and much more. We make sure to tip our hats to the Browns’ running game and the play of their quarterback, Jacoby Brissett.

Alex and I cover the two biggest plays in the Thursday night game that really might be considered the biggest turning points. Additionally, Alex and I go over the injury the Steelers had Thursday night and other news related to the team.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he’s not close to benching Trubisky, so we go over that declaration from him as well in this show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions.

It’s Friday, so Alex and I make the rest of our Week 3 picks for NFL action against the MyBookie.ag spreads.

