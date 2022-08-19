Watch: The Depot 180 — August 19 — Episode 249

Episode 249 — August 19, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have concluded their training camp with two more preseason games to go before the start of the regular season. In today’s episode I cover some roster moves, an injury scare to one of the team’s cornerstone players, and Kenny Pickett getting the first backup spot against Jacksonville this weekend. I also discuss the controversy in Cleveland with the official punishment being announced for Deshaun Watson.

